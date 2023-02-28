Wellbeing Day off Work for All Sophos Employees

Our Wellbeing Days mean all employees are given the day off work to relax, recharge, and focus on what’s important in their life.

We created an online space for our global team to share photos of how they spent their time, from skiing in the Dolomites to flying kites, and from exploring Quebec City to relaxing at the beach, take a look at our gallery below for some highlights:

Where people work in shift rotations, or on critical 24/7 activities such as our MDR service, we ensure we can accommodate this time off on different dates.

The health and wellbeing of our people is always a top priority and our Wellbeing Days are just one part of our wider benefits and wellbeing offer which you can find out more about on our careers website.