Sophos Named One of the Top Employers in British Columbia, Canada

For the seventh year running, Sophos has been named as one of the top employers in British Columbia, Canada. The accolade has been awarded by Canada’s Top 100 Employers after the company was assessed against eight criteria that demonstrate Sophos is an exceptional place to work.

Sophos was selected for our commitment to flexibility through our remote and hybrid model that lets employees work remotely, as needed, and set their onsite work schedules with their teams.

Our family-friendly maternity and parental top-up programs, which provide team members with up to 100% salary for up to 12 and six weeks respectively, were identified as great examples of support the company provides to its employees.

And Sophos’ health and wellbeing initiatives including our wellbeing days off, employee assistance program, access to the Calm app, to name just a few, were hailed as examples of why Sophos is one of the top employers in the province.

Sophos was also identified as one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People starting their careers. The editors of this year’s list highlighted a number of initiatives for Sophos’ inclusion including:

Our co-op and summer internship programs, which provide students and new grads with exposure to a wide range of projects, company panels, and company events.

Our onboarding program for new hires, which includes in-house training, career planning, and mentorship opportunities.

Our ‘Future Leaders’ initiative, which encourages employees who wish to become leaders, to start learning and developing those skills by providing them with workshops and modules through a coordinated program.

You can read more about Sophos’ inclusion on the Top 100 Employers in British Columbia and Canada’s Top Employers For Young People lists on the Canada’s Top 100 website. And you can find out more about why Sophos is a great place to work and see our latest vacancies on our careers website.