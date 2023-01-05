Sophos is the Top Ranked Vendor and Sole Leader in the Omdia Universe for Comprehensive XDR

I’m excited to share that Sophos Intercept X Advanced with XDR has been named the top-ranked and sole leader in the Omdia Universe report for comprehensive extended detection and response (XDR) solutions.

The global research company ranked Sophos the highest in nearly all capabilities categories – excelling above competitive offerings with industry-best threat response, deployment, management, pricing, and licensing – with Sophos Intercept X Advanced with XDR delivering “a dominant showing in Threat Response and Resolution, an area in which other solutions were underwhelming.”

According to Omdia’s analysis in the report, Sophos should appear on organizations’ shortlist if they are in search of:

An enterprise-grade solution with intuitive usability across the board

Superior threat remediation with automated response actions for common scenarios

Straightforward pricing and licensing, plus support from Sophos and its partners

Eric Parizo, Managing Principal Analyst, Omdia, commented “Omdia believes that the best Comprehensive XDR solutions deliver a fundamentally different approach to threat detection, investigation and response (TDIR) – one that’s faster, easier, more automated, and ultimately more effective. With this criteria in mind, it should be no surprise that Sophos Intercept X Advanced with XDR is the overall top ranked solution in the 2022-23 Comprehensive XDR Omdia Universe.”

Read the full report here.

Faster, more accurate detection and response

Sophos Intercept X with XDR combines powerful protection capabilities, including anti-ransomware technology, deep learning artificial intelligence, exploit prevention, and active adversary mitigations to stop attacks, with our best-in-class XDR tool for faster, more accurate detection and response.

Reduce time to detect and investigate

Sophos XDR lets you instantly get the information that matters via an extensive library of pre-written, customizable templates covering many different threat hunting and IT operations scenarios – or write your own. You have access to live device data, up to 90 days of on-disk data, 30 days of data stored in the Sophos Data Lake cloud repository, and an automatically generated list of suspicious items so you know exactly where to start.

Accelerate response

With AI-prioritized risk scores for each detection that leverage threat intelligence from Sophos X-Ops, Sophos XDR make it easy to identify the issues that need immediate attention. Detections include crucial information such as time and description of detection, process name, and hash, and you can easily enrich data by looking up a hash on VirusTotal, the reputation of an IP address on SANS, or by creating your own enrichments with any web service.

Armed with the information you need, Sophos XDR enables you respond quickly, even if the impacted device isn’t physically present. You can remotely access devices to perform further investigation, install and uninstall software, or remediate any additional issues via the cloud-based Sophos Central platform.

Coming soon: vendor agnostic telemetry integration

We recently added the ability to integrate vendor agnostic telemetry from third-party security technologies into Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR), providing unprecedented visibility and detection across diverse operating environments. The same vendor agnostic telemetry integrations will be available in Sophos XDR in 2023, further enhancing detection and response and enabling customers to increase return on their existing security investments.

Get started with Sophos XDR

To take Sophos XDR for a test drive, simply activate a free trial today. Organizations already using the Sophos Central platform can switch on Sophos XDR in just a couple of clicks directly from the Free Trials section of their management console. If you’re new to Sophos, start a free trial of Sophos Intercept X with XDR to explore both our protection and XDR capabilities.

24/7 managed detection and response using Sophos XDR

Sophos XDR underpins Sophos MDR, the world’s most popular MDR solution. If you’re looking for all the benefit of XDR combined with a 24/7 human-led threat detection, investigation, and response service delivered over 500 expert analysts, take a look at Sophos MDR. To learn more and discuss the best option for your organization, speak with our security advisers today.