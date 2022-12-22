Sophos’ UK Team Smash Through 2022 Charity Fundraising Target

Throughout the year the team has been raising money through a variety of raffles, quizzes, bingo, sponsored hikes and fun events.

The money the team has raised will help fund Dementia Advisers who provide critical support to people throughout their experiences with dementia. It will also help the Alzheimer’s Society invest in research into better ways of treating and caring for people with dementia.

The team also raised an additional £476 (USD575) for Save the Children on Christmas Jumper Day which is celebrated across the UK.

Every year, Sophos and our employees support a broad range of charities across the globe. Take a look at our social impact philosophy on our careers website.