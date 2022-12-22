Sophos Endpoint earns perfect scores in SE Labs Q4 protection report

We’re delighted to share that Sophos Endpoint ranked as industry best in SE Labs’ protection tests in the fourth quarter of 2022, earning AAA ratings across the board.

In both the Enterprise and SMB categories, we achieved…

100% rating for Protection Accuracy

100% rating for Legitimate Accuracy

100% rating for Total Accuracy

Here are the links to the latest reports: Endpoint Security: Enterprise | Endpoint Security: Small Business

These results are a testament to the market-leading protection technologies in Sophos Endpoint that deliver superior cybersecurity outcomes for over 250,000 organizations around the world.

Commenting on the results, Simon Edwards, CEO of SE Labs, said:

“With its 100% accuracy, Sophos validated that its endpoint security works. Sophos stopped everything in our tests.”

SE Labs is one of the few security testers in the industry that simulates modern-day attack tools and the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) that cybercriminals and penetration testers are currently using in the real world.

These include malware, targeted threats, and later-stage defense capabilities like behavioral, memory, and anti-malware scan interface (AMSI) detections and protections against “impact on objectives” behavior, such as ransomware file encryption. Sophos consistently defeated all attacks with 100% accuracy.

Following the results, Simon Reed, Senior Vice President of SophosLabs, said:

“These SE Labs’ AAA awards solidify our leadership position as an endpoint provider and showcase our ability to stop complex attacks that use a variety of techniques, tools, and objectives.”

The need to simulate modern-day attacks

Reputable third-party testing is an important tool to help organizations make informed decisions about their technology stacks and security investments. However, as attacks increase in volume and complexity, meaningful results can only be achieved when the tests reflect the real-world realities organizations face today.

As Edwards explains:

“It is essential for organizations to be able to rely on credible, full attack chain tests that duplicate real-world scenarios. It is not only about throwing a wider range of attacks at the products, but each step of the attack must be realistic, too. You can’t just make up what you think attackers are doing and hope you’re right. This is why SE Labs tracks cybercriminal behaviors and builds tests based on how attackers try to compromise victims.”

Sophos Endpoint: world-leading protection against advanced threats

With decades of cyberthreat intelligence, Sophos designs endpoint protection for real-time defense against modern-day advanced attacks. With a focus on preventing attacks as early as possible, Sophos’ cybersecurity strategy is to deliver multiple layers of protection to defend the entire attack chain against the many different threat vectors that attackers use to escalate and carry out attacks.

These technologies lead to superior cybersecurity outcomes for our customers, as proven by third-party testing from world-class firms like SE Labs.

Test drive Sophos Endpoint for yourself

Sophos Endpoint secures more than a quarter of a million organizations worldwide from active adversaries, ransomware, phishing, malware, and more. Speak to our security advisers to discuss how we can help you, and take a test drive today.