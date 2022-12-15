Sophos named best MDR, endpoint, network, and anti-malware security provider for U.S. Government

I’m excited to share that Sophos has been named the best managed detection and response (MDR), endpoint, network, and anti-malware security provider for U.S. government organizations by American Security Today. Sophos is a platinum winner in the 2022 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards, which honor market leading solutions used by government agencies and entities, as well as businesses of all sizes across the United States.

The cybersecurity of our nation is at a critical inflection point amidst an escalation of ever-changing, complex cyberattacks, as evidenced in the Sophos 2023 Threat Report. Sophos is committed to helping federal agencies advance their cybersecurity defenses with both innovative solutions and human-led threat detection and response, and these latest recognitions are validation that Sophos is arming frontline teams in the U.S. with industry-best protection.

As explained by Tammy Waitt, editorial director at American Security Today, “‘ASTORS’ nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry. Winners are selected by our American Security Today expert panel of judges, and the ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards are presented at the Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze levels.”

Sophos reigns as providing the Best Cyber Managed Threat Response with Sophos MDR, an industry-leading service used by more than 13,000 organizations for 24/7 threat hunting, detection and response. Our recently expanded service now integrates telemetry from third-party security technologies, providing unprecedented visibility and detection across diverse operating environments.

Sophos further leads as the Best Endpoint Threat Solution and Best Anti-Malware Solution with Sophos Intercept X with XDR, and the Best Network Security Solution with Sophos Firewall. These offerings are part of the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem where they share real-time threat intelligence with Sophos’ broad portfolio of solutions and services for faster and more contextual response to attacks. Sophos’ security solutions are further powered by predictive, real-time and deeply researched threat intelligence from Sophos X-Ops, and are easily managed in the cloud-native Sophos Central platform or by Sophos MDR.

A list of winners is available online.