Sophos Team Take Part in Global Fitness Challenge

Since June, members of the Sophos team around the globe have taken part in one of three concurrent activity streams (cycling, running, and walking) over three challenge periods with great prizes up for grabs.

The cycling challenge took in the wonders of the world, from the Taj Mahal to the Great Wall of China, and from the Colosseum to Petra. The running challenge offered fun facts about major marathon destinations and introduced some of the most famous fiestas and festivals from Brazil to China. While the walking challenge explored island destinations, as well as global cuisines on a trip from Tokyo to Mazatlan.

Individuals and teams competed to achieve the fastest finish, or the furthest distance travelled, for their chosen category. Competition has been friendly, if not fierce, with top individual winners scooping a US$1,000 voucher, second place US$750, and third place US$500, while winning teams have won a US$50 voucher per person.

Congratulations to our winners and well done to everyone who took part!