Introducing the Sophos Breach Protection Warranty

Sophos MDR customers often tell me that our 24/7 managed detection and response service gives them tremendous peace of mind. Business leaders appreciate the reassurance that comes from knowing their organization is protected against even the most advanced cyberattacks while IT professionals sleep better knowing that Sophos experts are securing their environment.

Today, we have further extended that peace of mind with the introduction of the Sophos Breach Protection Warranty which covers up to $1 million in response expenses.

The warranty is included automatically with all new and renewal purchases of Sophos MDR Complete annual subscriptions via our extensive reseller partner network. It’s also applied to Sophos MDR Complete when purchasing any of the Integration Packs that enable security analysts to leverage signals from third-party security technology to accelerate detection and response.

Reflecting the reality of today’s complex environments, the warranty covers endpoints – both Windows and Mac devices – and servers, lasts for the full duration of the subscription period, and is available in all countries where we operate.

In demonstration of our confidence in the caliber of protection we deliver day-in, day-out to customers around the globe, we 100% underwrite the warranty ourselves – not via third party insurance providers.

Accelerating Demand for Sophos Security Operations Services

Cybersecurity is rapidly becoming too complex for most organizations to manage on their own. As well-funded adversaries deploy stealthy tactics to maneuver undetected, organizations of all sizes and across all industries are increasingly turning to the Sophos MDR service for support.

With Sophos MDR, our global team of security operations specialists monitor and secure your environment 24/7/365. Leveraging signals from your existing endpoint, firewall, identity, email, and network security tools as well as Sophos X-Ops threat expertise, we detect, investigate, and remediate advanced human-led attacks before they can impact your business.,

Sophos MDR brings together the expertise of over 500 security operations professionals, including malware experts, dedicated threat hunters, and attack neutralization specialists. With an average time from detection to resolution of just 38 minutes, we keep customers ahead of attackers and safe from devastating ransomware incidents and breaches.

The World’s Most Trusted MDR Service

Sophos MDR is the world’s most trusted managed detection and response service, securing over 13,000 organizations worldwide. Demand for our market-leading service is growing rapidly with more than one thousand new customers joining us in the last two months alone.

The more we see, the faster we respond. Our growing customer base provides unparalleled threat telemetry, further accelerating incident investigation and response. Plus, it enables us to deliver ‘community immunity’, whereby an experience in one customer environment quickly becomes elevated protection for all.

For more information on the Sophos MDR service, check out our website and service brief.