Sophos’ UK HR Team Transforms Gardens for Specialist School

Seven members of the team spent the day clearing the gardens of two homes that are being renovated for young people to move into in 2023. The properties, some of the oldest homes on the site, will be home for up to six children and undergoing a complete renovation.

Prior’s Court has raised funds for the gardens to be relandscaped with new play equipment installed and made safer for the young people who live there. But before the professional trades could begin work, the area needed to be cleared, and so Sophos’ UK HR team were able to make a real impact on the two gardens by removing fences, tearing down sheds, clearing weeds and ivy, and taking down the old play equipment – filling two skips in the process.

Prior’s Court is set within a 50 acre site in Berkshire, UK, and the specialist school has extensive bespoke facilities to support and improve life chances for young people aged 5-25 from across the UK who are severely affected by autism. Many of the children and young people live there 52 weeks of the year and their dedicated team are on hand to support them 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

At Sophos we care about health and wellbeing, the communities in which we do business, and a sustainable environment. We provide opportunities to engage in volunteer work that has a meaningful impact, is personally enriching, and helps us to fulfil what we consider to be our moral obligation to society. Find out more about our social impact philosophy on our careers website.