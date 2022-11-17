Sophos Firewall v19.5 is now available

We are pleased to announce that Sophos Firewall OS v19.5 is now released and generally available. This update to Sophos Firewall brings a number of exciting enhancements and top requested features.

What’s new

Xstream SD-WAN

SD-WAN load balancing builds on the powerful SD-WAN capabilities introduced in v19 to add load balancing across multiple SD-WAN links for added performance and redundancy.

builds on the powerful SD-WAN capabilities introduced in v19 to add load balancing across multiple SD-WAN links for added performance and redundancy. IPsec VPN capacity is also significantly increased, enabling up to double the number of concurrent tunnels depending on your XGS Series model.

is also significantly increased, enabling up to double the number of concurrent tunnels depending on your XGS Series model. Dynamic routing with OSPFv3 (IPv6), which has been one of our top requested features, bringing enhanced routing, flexibility, security, and performance.

Xstream protection and performance

Xstream FastPath acceleration of TLS-encrypted traffic takes advantage of the hardware crypto capabilities in the Xstream Flow Processor to accelerate TLS encrypted traffic flows on the FastPath of the XGS 4300, 4500, 5500, and 6500. This provides added performance headroom for traffic that requires deep-packet inspection.

High availability

Several status, visibility, and ease-of-use enhancements improve the operation of high availability (HA) configurations.

improve the operation of high availability (HA) configurations. Redundant link support enables your high availability devices to be connected with multiple redundant HA links for resiliency and reliability.

Quality-of-life enhancements

Azure AD integration for SSO web console login offers an alternate and easier method of authentication.

offers an alternate and easier method of authentication. Host and service object search enables you to perform free text searches for host and service objects by name or value.

enables you to perform free text searches for host and service objects by name or value. Enhanced .log file storage enables advanced troubleshooting.

enables advanced troubleshooting. Enhanced 40G interface support with auto-detection of advanced port configurations on XGS 5500 and 6500 models.

Get the full list of what’s new

Download the full What’s New guide for a complete overview of all the great new features and enhancements in v19.5.

See the new features in action

How to get the firmware, documentation, and training

As usual, Sophos Firewall OS v19.5 is a free upgrade for all licensed Sophos Firewall customers and should be applied to all supported firewall devices as soon as possible, as it not only contains great features and performance enhancements, but also important security fixes.

This firmware release will follow our standard update process. You can manually download SFOS v19 from the Licensing Portal and update any time.

Otherwise, it will be rolled out to all connected devices over the coming weeks. A notification will appear on your local device or Sophos Central management console when the update is available, allowing you to schedule the update at your convenience.

Sophos Firewall OS v19.5 is a fully supported upgrade from any v18.5 firmware as well as v19, including the recent v19 MR1 build 365 release, and the v19.5 EAP build. Please refer to the Upgrade Information tab in the release notes for more details.

Full product documentation is available online and within the product.

Update training (for v19 to v19.5) is available on the Sophos Training Portal.