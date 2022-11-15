Sophos Firewall named best network security solution by CRN®

We’re thrilled to announce that Sophos Firewall has been named the best network security solution for small and medium-sized businesses by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. The recognition marks Sophos’ seventh consecutive year as a winner in the CRN Tech Innovator awards, which honor the channel’s most innovative technologies.

“Sophos Firewall is an essential layer of protection against malicious traffic and threat actors targeting corporate and remote users who are traversing today’s hybrid business environment,” said Raja Patel, senior vice president of products at Sophos. “Sophos Firewall’s programable Xstream Flow Processors enable us to innovate and add new features and capabilities over time, without forcing a hardware upgrade. This provides our channel and customers with a future-proof scalable platform with tremendous value that continues to grow with every release.”

Sophos Firewall delivers unrivaled network visibility, protection and response for organizations of all sizes and across all sectors. It delivers the industry’s best zero-day threat protection, identifying and stopping advanced cyberthreats, and its innovative and unique Xstream architecture is engineered to deliver extreme levels of performance in accelerating important software-as-a-service (SaaS), software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) and cloud application traffic.

As part of the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, Sophos Firewall shares real-time threat intelligence with Sophos’ broad portfolio of solutions and services for faster and more contextual and synchronized protection, detection and response. It’s further powered by predictive, real-time and deeply researched threat intelligence from Sophos X-Ops, a cross-operational task force linking SophosLabs, Sophos SecOps and SophosAI, and is easily managed in the cloud-native Sophos Central platform or by Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR).

Don’t forget that the new Sophos Firewall v19.5 is in early access right now and will become generally available this month. This blog series covers all the new features.

“Our CRN Tech Innovator Awards recognize those technology vendors that are making the biggest impacts in digital transformation for solutions providers with unique, cutting-edge products and services,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “It is my pleasure to congratulate each and every one of our 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We’re delighted to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space.”

A complete list of winners will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.