Sophos Threat Hunting Academy Season 4 registration is now open

There’s no better time than now to hone your threat-hunting skills. That’s because Season 4 of the Sophos Threat Hunting Academy is now open for registration.

This season, we’re laser-focused on MDR — Managed Detection and Response.

We’ll take a deep dive on how to identify, classify, and defend against the latest threats by leveraging technologies and services like third-party telemetry and advanced network monitoring. We’ll also dig into why it’s crucial to have the support of experts and comprehensive systems for even more effective protection.

In just three sessions, we’ll tackle the dominant components of MDR, starting with building a dependable Security Operations Center (SOC) foundation. We’ll investigate how a SOC should operate and review the advantages of providing round-the-clock support defense to your network, data, and users.

We’ll continue by exploring and showcasing how third-party telemetry can level up your defense capabilities.

Finally, we’ll cover why Network Detection and Response (NDR) technology is crucial to identifying suspicious network activity once threats have gone around existing defenses. You’ll learn what NDR is, how it works, and why it’s so integral to your cybersecurity posture.

Please note: There’s no need to have attended previous seasons of Threat Hunting Academy to enroll in Season 4. After completing the three sessions outlined below, you’ll only need to take a brief test to qualify as a Sophos MDR Certified Administrator and will get three hours of CPE credits toward your ongoing cyber industry qualifications.

Sophos Threat Hunting Academy – Season 4 Schedule