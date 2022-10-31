Sophos’ UK Team Take On 26 Mile Trek to Stonehenge

Ten members of the Sophos team in the UK have completed an epic 26 mile trek to Stonehenge to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The team were joined by friends and family for the challenge that saw them walk from the medieval cathedral city of Salisbury to the famous world heritage site at Stonehenge.

The money raised by the intrepid walkers has been added to the overall total for the year resulting in the UK team smashing their 2022 fundraising target, raising over £11,000 (USD12,300) so far!

The Alzheimer’s Society, a care and research charity for people with dementia and their carers, is the UK team’s charity of choice this year. The charity works to ensure that people living with dementia have the support they deserve, that their rights are protected and enhanced by campaigning, and that they can look to a brighter future thanks to investment in research.

Every year, Sophos and our employees support a broad range of charities across the globe. Take a look at our social impact philosophy on our careers website.