Sophos’ Cork Team Raise €800 in Mini Marathon Challenge

Members of the team from Sophos’ Cork office have raised €800 (USD780) by running the Cork Mini Marathon. The team ran the 6km course in aid of Cork Simon Community, a charity focussed on reducing homelessness and the problems associated with homelessness.

Three teammates from the office took on the challenge in Cork and were joined virtually by two colleagues from Sophos’ team in Germany.

Cork Simon Community is working towards fair access to safe, secure and affordable housing in the city located in south west Ireland, and is the team’s charity of choice for this year.

Every year, Sophos and our employees support a broad range of charities across the globe. Take a look at our social impact philosophy on our careers website.