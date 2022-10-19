Sophos Firewall Recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Firewalls, Q4 2022

Sophos is proud to announce our recognition as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Firewalls, Q4 2022. We were among a select group of companies that were invited to participate in this report, and we believe it is due to the size, strength, and growth of our Sophos Firewall customer base.

Forrester identified the 10 top vendors in the market, conducted a thorough evaluation against 25 criteria, and Sophos tied for the 2nd highest score in the Strategy category.

Sophos received the highest possible rating in the Product Vision, Execution Roadmap, and Supporting Products and Services criteria, all of which were within the Strategy category. We believe this is a testimony to the aggressive execution of our strategy and roadmap that has delivered several ground-breaking releases. These releases include our Xstream Architecture, powerful XGS Series product line with Xstream Flow Processors, and recent addition of Xstream SD-WAN capabilities, providing our customers and channel partners with differentiated industry-leading protection and performance.

According to the Forrester report: “Sophos has a bold near-term vision for hybrid network security…[and has] added both cloud and on-prem ZTNA, building toward a Zero Trust edge architecture.”

Sophos Firewall also received the highest possible marks in the Efficacy and Threat Intelligence criteria. We are continually enhancing the security technology in Sophos Firewall backed by our world-class Sophos X-Ops team which leverages the predictive, real-time, and real-world threat intelligence from SophosLabs, SophosAI, and our Sophos SecOps teams. Together, this collaboration and integration delivers stronger, more innovative protection, detection and response capabilities. Sophos Firewall is also uniquely integrated with our next-gen endpoint, XDR, and MDR platforms to deliver unmatched visibility and response to active threats.

According to the Forrester report: “Sophos excels at efficacy and quarantine… enthusiastic customer references cited the vendor’s integration with its endpoint software that can autoquarantine infected (and missed-heartbeat) hosts.”

In summary, the Forrester report concluded: “Sophos is an excellent fit for small and medium-size businesses with on-premises users or many distributed locations.”

Sophos Firewall and the XGS Series appliances

Sophos Firewall and the XGS Series appliances with dedicated Xstream Flow Processors provide the ultimate in next-gen firewall visibility, protection, and response with SD-WAN application acceleration, high-performance TLS inspection, and powerful machine learning-based threat protection.

Speak to our network security experts to learn more and get a custom quote, or explore the online demo today.