Sophos Celebrates National Coming Out Day 2022

Sophos is committed to providing a work environment where all employees have the freedom to be themselves. As well as reading material, videos, and access to TED talks, our LGBTQ+ Network also provides a ‘personal journey’ inbox as a way for someone to reach out to the LBGTQ+ network members in a discrete and confidential way for further support.

In solidarity, Sophos will be donating to Equality Florida, the largest legal civil rights organization dedicated to securing full equality for Florida’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community.

National Coming Out Day is observed annually to celebrate “coming out,” a metaphor used to describe LGBTQ+ people’s self-disclosure of their sexual orientation or their gender identity. The day also raises awareness of the LGBTQ+ community. First celebrated in the US in 1988, National Coming Out Day is also now also observed in Ireland, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the UK.

You can find out more about Sophos’ diversity and inclusion networks on our careers website.