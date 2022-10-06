Sophos wins HashiCorp Emerging Partner of the Year 2022

Sophos was honored to be named HashiCorp Emerging Partner of the Year at the HashiConf Global Partner Summit this week. This award recognizes the powerful DevSecOps integrations built by the Sophos Factory team for a number of HashiCorp products including Terraform Cloud, Vault, and Consul.

The HashiCorp Partner of the Year awards honor exceptional partners within the HashiCorp Partner Network for their enduring commitment to building integrations for the HashiCorp suite of multi-cloud infrastructure automation products used by enterprises around the globe.

“We are pleased to present Sophos with the HashiCorp Technology Partner of the Year award for Emerging Partner,” said Asvin Ramesh, Senior Director, Alliances at HashiCorp. “Our technology partners are critical for delivering full stack solutions to our customers. This award recognizes the outstanding contributions and collaborative efforts that Sophos has exhibited over the past year.”

HashiCorp works with partners worldwide to deliver consistent workflows to provision, secure, connect, and run any infrastructure for any application. Their tools are used by DevOps and security practitioners around the globe.

Sophos Factory: Enabling collaborative DevSecOps automation

Sophos Factory allows your teams to automate anything. It operates like a DevSecOps factory where your entire IT stack becomes software, also known as IT-as-Code. Like a factory, pipelines can be used as building blocks to create repeatable solutions that work much like an IT assembly line.

Over the last year, the Sophos Factory team has worked closely with HashiCorp to identify opportunities to elevate the operational efficiency and security of their customers. The new Sophos Factory integrations enable HashiCorp customers to reduce their attack surface, increase the security of their standardized deployments in any supported cloud or on-premises deployment, and reduce manual response actions in the event of a potential breach. Examples include:

Automating response actions to security alerts using our Terraform Cloud run tasks integration

Deploying infrastructure with compliance enforcement for Terraform and Consul

Enforcing strong identity credential management with our Vault pipelines

Sophos Factory: Powering Sophos MDR

Sophos MDR is the world’s most trusted managed detection and response service that today serves over 12,000 customers around the globe. The Sophos MDR team leverages Sophos Factory’s powerful automation technologies to accelerate the detection, investigation, and neutralization of suspicious activities, reducing total response time. By automating manual tasks, de-duplicating cases/investigations, and integrating technologies, Sophos Factory enables security analysts to make better decisions more rapidly and deliver superior cybersecurity outcomes for all Sophos MDR customers.

Start integrating today

Visit the HashiCorp website to access our award-winning integrations. You will need Sophos Factory to use them: choose from the free Sophos Factory community edition of the Platform as a Service (PaaS) version or the flexible deployment version of the entire Sophos Factory platform that you can deploy into your own environment.

To learn more about Sophos Factory and request a demo, visit www.sophos.com/factory.