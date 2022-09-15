Hispanic Heritage Month 2022

Sophos is proud to highlight the deep history and vibrant Hispanic culture of our Latin American colleagues this Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from September 15 through October 15. Our Professionals of Color network is commemorating the month by sharing some informative online resources and activities for our global team, which highlight the contributions and cultures of those with Spanish, Mexican, Caribbean, and Central or South America origins.

Started in 1968 as a week-long celebration, it was expanded to a month in 1988 to recognize and honor the “cultures, contributions, and resilience of Latin, Hispanic and Latino-identified communities around the world.” The celebration begins in the middle rather than the start of September because it coincides with national independence days in several Latin American countries. Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated most notably across the United States and in Canada, and today Sophos is recognizing those with Hispanic heritage across the globe.

As well as hosting a global Hispanic Heritage Month Trivia in October and other online activities, the Professionals of Color network is also sharing facts and information about prominent Hispanic figures with our employees, including notable personalities with Hispanic roots in the world of science and technology, politics, and entertainment.

Why not get involved and learn more about Hispanic heritage by visiting museums and cultural sites virtually:

Explore this interactive map to learn more about the features in the Molina Family Latino Gallery and content from the ¡Presente! exhibit

Take a look at four digital collections at the Museum of Latin American Art, as well as a walkthrough of the Robert Gumbiner Sculpture Garden

Take a virtual tour of Frida Kahlo’s Blue House

Diversity, combined with excellence, builds a better company. Diversity strengthens our teams and results. We are grateful to have such a diverse and talented global team, and we appreciate all those who have helped to develop our Hispanic Heritage Month initiative at Sophos.