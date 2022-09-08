Security SOS Week 2022 registration is now open!

Registration is now open for this year’s Security SOS Week, which takes place September 26-29, 2022.

Get up to speed on cybersecurity prevention, detection, incident response, and security operations in a series of daily 40-minute video podcast interviews with Sophos Senior Technologist, Paul Ducklin.

New for 2022: For the first time ever, we are filming our podcast interviews, giving you the option to watch our experts in action!

Security SOS Week 2022 Schedule

Date Guest speaker Topic 26 September Fraser Howard, Director of Threat Research, SophosLabs Preventing Cyberthreats: Stop Them Before They Stop You! 27 September Greg Rosenberg, Director of Sales Engineering The Art of Detection: Finding Needles in Haystacks 28 September Peter Mackenzie, Director of Incident Response Incident Response: A Day in The Life of a Cyber Threat Responder 29 September Craig Jones, Senior Director of Security Operations SecOps 101: Staying Ahead of The Cybercriminals

Can't make it? Don't worry. Everyone who registers will get a link to the session recordings after the event!

Meet our speakers

Paul Ducklin, Senior Technologist, Sophos

Our host for Security SOS Week! Paul’s recent focus has been on writing for the Sophos Naked Security blog, where he has built up a global reputation as the go-to guy for explaining technical issues in plain language.

Fraser Howard, Director of Threat Research, SophosLabs

Fraser is a pillar of SophosLabs with over 20 years of experience in threat research. His recent focus at Sophos has been on developing behavioral protection capabilities, which involves dissecting attacks and devising detection strategies.

In their session, Fraser and Paul will discuss cyber threat prevention.

Greg Rosenberg, Director of Sales Engineering, Sophos

An industry veteran, Greg is a leading educator and subject expert on human-led threat hunting and response. Greg manages a specialist team of cyber threat experts that provides round-the-clock support for organizations experiencing live cyber incidents.

In their session, Greg and Paul will discuss cyber threat detection.

Peter Mackenzie, Director of Incident Response, Sophos

Peter leads the Sophos Incident Response team, stepping in to assist any organization that is experiencing an active attack. His team are experts at investigating, containing, and neutralizing attacks in order to minimize business impact.

In their session, Peter and Paul will discuss cyber incident response.

Craig Jones, Senior Director of Security Operations, Sophos

Craig heads up the Sophos Global Security Operations Center, focusing on automation and sophisticated detection to protect Sophos’ infrastructure, applications, and users. He leads a world-class team of security engineers and incident responders who tackle cyber threats against Sophos.

In their session, Peter and Paul will discuss security operations and how to do it well.

