Sophos Germany Colleagues Volunteer for Nature Project

The team from Wiesbaden used their Sophos volunteering days to take part in a ‘dynamic agroforestry’ project. The technique utilizes insights gained from indigenous peoples in Latin America and involves the construction of natural forest-like systems with high biomass production to supply a large variety of products for humans.

After a short introduction to the innovative cultivation methods, the team spent their time cutting, mulching and irrigating a dynamic agroforestry plot.

The team learned that a diverse nature with different plant species supports and builds each other. All plants contribute to the preservation and improvement of the immediate environment.

Naturefund was founded in 2003 as a non-profit association. Its goal is to buy land and preserve habitat for the diversity of animals and plants. In just a few years, Naturefund has purchased 1.5 million square meters of meadows, forests and wetlands, securing them permanently for nature. In the long term the charity aims to secure 3.5 square kilometers – an area roughly 10 times the size of Germany.

The team took part in the project as part of “Wiesbaden Engagiert!” which brings together local companies and non-profit organizations in the Wiesbaden area.