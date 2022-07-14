Sophos ZTNA receives Global New Product Innovation Award from Frost & Sullivan

Sophos ZTNA has received Frost & Sullivan’s prestigious Global New Product Innovation Award in the zero trust network access industry. Frost & Sullivan applies a rigorous analytical process to evaluate multiple vendors for each award category before determining the final award recipient.

We are very honored that Sophos ZTNA was awarded this distinction based on alignment with needs, value, and customer experience.

Frost & Sullivan praised our focus on listening to market needs, keeping what is often considered an intimidating new technology simple to understand and easy to adopt. They also praised us for addressing the top complaints about existing solutions on the market.

They noted that we are uniquely positioned to provide a compelling integrated ZTNA and next-gen endpoint solution, something other vendors are unable to offer.

They acknowledged the significant benefits this type of integrated solution enables, such as Synchronized Security to share device health, a single agent deployment, and a single management console, along with a very elegant and simple licensing scheme.

Frost & Sullivan concluded that Sophos ZTNA matches customer needs for simplification in every aspect, ranging from design to purchase and service experience by integrating our ZTNA solution into our broader ecosystem of cybersecurity products, all managed from a single cloud console – Sophos Central.

“Sophos has designed an innovative ZTNA solution… With its strong overall performance, Sophos earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Global New Product Innovation Award in the zero trust network access industry”

Download the full Frost & Sullivan Award Report and check Sophos.com/ZTNA for more information.