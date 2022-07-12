Sophos named a worldwide leader in unified endpoint management (UEM)

We are delighted to announce that, for the third year in a row, Sophos has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Small and Midsize Businesses 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US48325522, May 2022).

The IDC MarketScape evaluated 18 vendors based on how their device management and security capabilities meet the needs of small and midsize organizations.



We believe one of the key contributors to Sophos’ position is how our UEM offering uniquely ties into Sophos XDR. By storing mobile events and information inside the Sophos XDR data lake, customers benefit from enhanced visibility into events taking place across their environment.

All this information is stored side-by-side with each of our XDR-enabled products – endpoint, server, firewall, email, and cloud security – allowing customers to surface suspicious activity and investigate it across the entire estate.



Through integration with workflow automation tools, Sophos UEM can also drive automated response actions, allowing UEM to be utilized as an enforcement point to remediate detected breaches, suspicious activity, or detected malware on devices.

The IDC MarketScape noted, “With a core focus on the SMBs and midmarket enterprises, Sophos’ broad portfolio of cybersecurity, networking, and analytics products offers customers a broad range of integration opportunities with its UEM product, strengthening the management offering as part of a larger Sophos security/management platform.”

Sophos Central is our unified cybersecurity platform, enabling customers to manage and secure their devices side-by-side with each of our other next-gen protection solutions. Consolidation into a single cloud platform helps improve cross estate visibility and security whilst reducing admin efforts.

To learn more about Sophos Mobile, or try it for free, visit Sophos.com/Mobile.