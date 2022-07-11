Sophos Managed Threat Response: 10,000 customers and counting!

I’m thrilled to share that Sophos Managed Threat Response (MTR), our 24/7 human-led threat hunting, detection, and response service, now supports over 10,000 organizations around the world.

As cyber threats grow in both volume and complexity, organizations of all sizes and industries are increasingly turning to Sophos to enhance their cyber defenses. Testament to the quality of service and threat protection we provide, in independent reviews on Gartner Peer Insights customers rate us 4.7/5 as of July 2022.

Along with our customer base, we’re also expanding our our MDR services to support customers on their security journeys. For example, following our recent acquisition of SOC.OS we plan to include additional telemetry and context from alerts and events across dozens of third-party endpoint, server, firewall, identity and access management (IAM), cloud workload, email, and mobile security products. This will enable security operations teams to quickly understand and respond to the most urgent alerts across their entire estate.

Your security. Our responsibility.

We recognize and value the trust that customers place in us when they choose Sophos MTR. From the frontline threat hunters and response specialists in the MTR team to the malware, AI and engineering experts working behind the scenes, we are all fully focused on improving your cybersecurity outcomes.

Of course, each organization is different. That’s why we offer flexible service options that enable you to choose the level of support that best meet your needs.

Managed by Sophos . Full 24/7/365 threat hunting and neutralization delivered by Sophos security operations specialists

. Full 24/7/365 threat hunting and neutralization delivered by Sophos security operations specialists Managed together. Our experts work alongside your experts, enhancing your security operations and extending your protection, including evening, weekend and vacation cover

Our experts work alongside your experts, enhancing your security operations and extending your protection, including evening, weekend and vacation cover Managed by you. Sophos XDR enables and empowers your team to conduct your threat hunting in-house using the latest next-gen technologies and threat intel insights

Our experts use the same Sophos next-gen technology as your experts, making it easy to switch support levels when your requirements change.

Sophos MTR in action: Neutralizing Cuba ransomware

Let me share with you a recent example of how Sophos MTR identified and neutralized a ransomware attack on a manufacturing organization, preventing data exfiltration, data encryption, business interruption, lost revenue, and remediation costs.

Our operators detected suspicious indicators in the environment of a 200-seat customer working in the manufacturing sector. They noticed tools associated with ransomware groups along with Cobalt Strike, an adversary simulation tool that is commonly abused by threat actors

Sophos MTR instantly alerted the customer and started an investigation, sharing samples with SophosLabs for detailed analysis

Within 30 minutes SophosLabs confirmed a threat actor had gained access to the customers’ environment, and the adversary’s tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTP) matched the early stages of a Cuba ransomware attack

Our team rapidly neutralized and evicted the adversary, preventing both data exfiltration and data encryption, and saving the customer hundreds of thousands of dollars of remediation cost, not to mention business interruption and lost earnings

We were also able to guide the customer on how to harden their defenses to reduce the likelihood of future incidents

Improving cybersecurity outcomes at London South Bank University

Sophos MTR has enabled London South Bank University in the UK to strengthen cybersecurity for their 20,000 students and 2,500 staff while also freeing up the IT team to deliver initiatives that have increased student satisfaction. Hear their story in their word:

How can we help you?

We’d love to protect and empower your organization just as we do London South Bank University and thousands of other organizations around the globe.

Speak with our expert advisers to learn more about Sophos MTR and to discuss how we can help you achieve better cybersecurity outcomes.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved