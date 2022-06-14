Sophos Named Cybersecurity Company of the Year by Cyber Defense Magazine

We’re proud to have been named Cybersecurity Company of the Year by Cyber Defense Magazine. It is an Editor’s Choice winner in the publication’s 10th annual Global InfoSec Awards.

“Cybercriminals are constantly changing their tactics, techniques and procedures to evade detection, and Sophos forensic evidence shows a 36% increase in attacker dwell time in 2021. The fact that attackers are lingering in victim environments for weeks on end – and far longer for smaller organizations – should serve as a wakeup call to businesses worldwide,” said Raja Patel, senior vice president of products at Sophos. “Sophos is helping organizations detect intruders and neutralize threats throughout the attack chain before they cause damage, and we’re honored to accept this award.”

Sophos’ comprehensive and integrated portfolio of solutions and managed services protects against ransomware and other advanced cyberthreats. Pillar offerings – including Sophos Intercept X, Sophos XDR, Sophos Firewall, Sophos ZTNA, and Sophos Cloud Security – are easily managed in the cloud-native Sophos Central platform. Customers can also choose to have them managed by Sophos MTR, a threat hunting, detection, investigation, and response service that provides a dedicated 24/7 security team to rapidly identify and neutralize sophisticated and complex threats.

Offerings are part of the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, where they share real-time threat intelligence for faster and more contextual and synchronized detection, protection and response. Working together, the solutions can better identify and quickly respond to active threats.

“Sophos embodies three major features we judges look for: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today; providing cost-effective solutions; and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary Miliefsky, publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Cyber Defense Magazine announced the winners at RSA Conference 2022. A full list of winners is available online at http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/.