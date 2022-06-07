Sophos Employees Take Part in Fitness Challenge

Sophos employees across the world are signing up for this year’s SOPH-Fit global fitness challenge.

From mid-June through to the end of October, individuals and teams are taking part in three challenges covering walking, running, and cycling.

The challenges are themed around international landmarks such as the Taj Mahal, Great Wall of China, and major marathon destinations. Winning participants individuals in each challenge will scoop a USD 1,000 voucher with runners-up prizes and Sophos merch up for grabs too.

Check back into our #SophosLife blog later in the year to see how the team get on!