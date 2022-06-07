#SophosLife

Sophos Employees Take Part in Fitness Challenge

Global employee fitness challenge returns after runaway success last year.
Written by
June 07, 2022
#SophosLife

Sophos employees across the world are signing up for this year’s SOPH-Fit global fitness challenge.

From mid-June through to the end of October, individuals and teams are taking part in three challenges covering walking, running, and cycling.

The challenges are themed around international landmarks such as the Taj Mahal, Great Wall of China, and major marathon destinations. Winning participants individuals in each challenge will scoop a USD 1,000 voucher with runners-up prizes and Sophos merch up for grabs too.

Check back into our #SophosLife blog later in the year to see how the team get on!

About the Author

As Internal Communications Director at Sophos, Victoria is responsible for ensuring our global employee base is informed, engaged, and equipped to adapt to change in the fast-moving cybersecurity space. With over 20 years’ experience in communications, Victoria helps create shared understanding and meaning so employees can work together towards company goals in a productive and culture-rich environment.

Read Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.