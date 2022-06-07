Sophos Certified as a Great Place to Work in the Philippines

#SophosLife

Sophos has been certified as one of the best employers in the country by Great Place to Work Philippines.
June 07, 2022
The accolade is based on an independent survey of what employees think and feel about working at Sophos. The results show that 91% of employees at Sophos say it is a great place to work compared to 53% of employees at a typical global company.

Our certification reflects our focus on continually improving our workplace culture, living our values, and striving to be an employer of choice as well as driving high performance and excellence with our customers and partners.

As Internal Communications Director at Sophos, Victoria is responsible for ensuring our global employee base is informed, engaged, and equipped to adapt to change in the fast-moving cybersecurity space. With over 20 years’ experience in communications, Victoria helps create shared understanding and meaning so employees can work together towards company goals in a productive and culture-rich environment.

