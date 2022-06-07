Sophos Certified as a Great Place to Work in the Philippines

Sophos has been certified as one of the best employers in the country by Great Place to Work Philippines.

The accolade is based on an independent survey of what employees think and feel about working at Sophos. The results show that 91% of employees at Sophos say it is a great place to work compared to 53% of employees at a typical global company.

Our certification reflects our focus on continually improving our workplace culture, living our values, and striving to be an employer of choice as well as driving high performance and excellence with our customers and partners.

You can find out more about the Great Place to Work scheme on their website.