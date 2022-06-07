Sophos Celebrates Pride 2022

Sophos has kicked off its Pride month celebrations with a series of events that celebrate diversity, show support for our LGBTQ+ community, and demonstrate our commitment to providing a work environment where all employees have the freedom to be themselves.

Our employee-led LGBTQ+ Network has put together a program of events and activities including virtual online bingo sessions hosted by Oasis SF, Pride parties in some office locations around the world, and support for employees taking part in Pride Parades and festivals in cities in the US, UK and Canada.

Employees can also access a library of resources covering a wide range of LGBTQ+ issues including the history of Pride, support for coming out in the workplace, and understanding different pronouns.

We are also currently undergoing a worldwide review of both Sophos and government-funded benefit plans to ensure that equal access to medical services is available, including gender-affirming medical care, where legally acceptable. We are also exploring our ability to expand our wellbeing support services.

Sophos is also proud to be making donations to two charities that support the LGBTQ+ community: