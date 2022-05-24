Sophos Named a Leader in the 2022 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Endpoint Protection, Detection, and Response

Delivering superior cybersecurity outcomes requires a relentless focus on the development, refinement, and continual expansion of capabilities that enable security leaders to do their jobs more effectively.

A critical component for maintaining that improvement cycle is input from outside of Sophos: feedback from customers, independent testing organizations, and the analyst community.

That’s why Sophos is committed to participating in public evaluations and third-party tests that are independent, unpaid, and performed on a regular basis.

In its newly released evaluation of 10 leading endpoint security solutions, independent analyst firm KuppingerCole named Sophos a Leader, sweeping all product, innovation, and market leadership ratings.

KuppingerCole’s 2022 Leadership Compass for Endpoint Protection, Detection, and Response (EPDR) evaluated solutions based on their ability to detect and prevent malware from executing on devices, and perform the full gamut of standard EDR functions, such as monitoring for indicators of compromise (IoCs), conducting investigations and threat hunts, and executing response and remediation actions.

Sophos was named a Leader in all four evaluation categories which compare vendor capabilities and market performance:

Product Leadership : an evaluation of the functional strength and completeness of the solution

: an evaluation of the functional strength and completeness of the solution Innovation Leadership : an evaluation of the vendor’s ability to deliver customer-oriented and cutting-edge features

: an evaluation of the vendor’s ability to deliver customer-oriented and cutting-edge features Market Leadership : an evaluation of the vendor’s market presence, partner ecosystem, and financial health

: an evaluation of the vendor’s market presence, partner ecosystem, and financial health Overall Leadership: the combined view of the vendor’s ratings for product, innovation, and market leadership

Sophos also earned perfect scores in the following evaluation subcategories: Security, Functionality, Interoperability, and Usability.

“Sophos Intercept X is a feature-rich solution that should be on the short-list for any organization considering upgrading their EPDR.”

KuppingerCole’s 2022 Leadership Compass for EPDR is a formal acknowledgment by a trusted third party in cybersecurity research and analysis that Sophos’ product offering, strategy, and market execution are among the most complete in the industry.

Sophos’ leading performance in KuppingerCole’s 2022 Leadership Compass for EPDR comes on the heels of several other distinctions from customers and independent third parties, including:

You can read the full 2022 Leadership Compass report here.