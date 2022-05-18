Sophos Excels in CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel Awards

Thirteen Sophos executives have been named in CRN’s esteemed 2022 Women of the Channel list. Sophos is the only dedicated cybersecurity company to have this many women honored on the list for their strategic vision, thought leadership and advocacy to drive growth and innovation in the channel.

This year’s list recognizes women for their extraordinary contributions to channel initiatives, leadership and support for partners and customers. Sophos executives on the list include:

Kendra Krause, senior vice president, global channels and sales operations

Erin Malone, senior vice president of Americas sales

Justine Lewis, vice president, worldwide regional and channel marketing

Caralyn Stern, vice president, global channel and Americas marketing

Regina Vignone, vice president of channel sales, East

Allison Clarke, senior director, global channel strategy and programs

Nicki Dewhurst, senior director of marketing, Asia Pacific and Japan

Andrea Carter, senior director of marketing, North, South and Emerging EMEA

Daniela Stolz, regional marketing director Central Europe

Maria Ardila, channel director, Latin America

Tara Bresnahan, director, Americas channel marketing

Christina Nairn, director, Americas regional marketing

Cristina Romero, senior regional director, South of Latin America

Kendra, Erin, and Caralyn were further honored on CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel Power 100 list of esteemed leaders. This elite group further recognizes these women for their expertise, vision, and ability to lead while navigating the ever-changing IT landscape.

Congratulations to the Sophos leaders recognized by CRN, who go above and beyond to ensure partners have Sophos’ most advanced cybersecurity products and services. They are committed to providing partners with unparalleled protection, superior visibility, and outstanding total return on investment.

CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.