Mental Health Awareness Month at Sophos

This May, our Sophos team is focusing on wellbeing with a wellbeing day off work, Calm's May Mindful Mondays Challenge, and access to educational webinars and resources.
May 16, 2022
Mental Health Awareness is recognized in May in several countries, although mental wellbeing is something we should all be aware of year-round.

Mental wellbeing is an important part of our overall health; it strengthens our ability to enjoy life, maintain good relationships, and confront stress. However, mental health can also shift over time. We as individuals, as well as our significant others, children, families, and friends, can all experience difficult times in our lives. It is important to not only be able to recognize when someone we care about may be facing a challenging time, but also feel empowered to respond with appropriate support.

This May, we are giving all Sophos employees another wellbeing days off work, so they can relax and recharge, and focus on what is important in their life.

We are also offering resources that can help our Sophos team to identify signs of shifting mental health in loved ones and tools available to help, including the following webinars:

  • Mental Health First Aid: Recognize and Respond
  • Parenting Your Teen: At-Risk Behavior
  • Managing Fear and Anxiety in Children
  • Switch to Being More Present: digitally disconnecting to spend quality time with those around you
  • Calm’s May Mindful Mondays Challenge
As Internal Communications Director at Sophos, Victoria is responsible for ensuring our global employee base is informed, engaged, and equipped to adapt to change in the fast-moving cybersecurity space. With over 20 years’ experience in communications, Victoria helps create shared understanding and meaning so employees can work together towards company goals in a productive and culture-rich environment.

