Sophos Named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Network Firewalls

Customers have spoken, naming Sophos a Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Network Firewalls.

Across 359 verified customer reviews, customers overwhelmingly recommend Sophos, with an average rating of 4.7/5 across 359 as of February 28, 2022. Overall, Sophos is the highest rated among all named vendors with at least 150 reviews.

In addition, Sophos is the only Network Firewall Customers’ Choice vendor for public Sector, Government, and Education customers, and is also named a Customers’ Choice for Midsize Enterprise, Manufacturing, Services, Asia/Pacific, and EMEA.

Based solely on independent customer reviews that have been rigorously evaluated by Gartner, we believe this nomination is a testament to the unparalleled protection, superior visibility, easier management, and excellent value that Sophos Firewall delivers every day to customers around the globe.

Unique double recognition

Sophos is the only vendor to be named Customers’ Choice for BOTH the 2021 Voice of the Customer: Endpoint Protection Platforms and the 2022 Voice of the Customer: Network Firewalls.

Via our Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, customers benefit from some of the most powerful endpoint, workload, network, cloud, and email security solutions available. And it’s all managed through a unified cloud-based platform and underpinned by the collective threat intelligence of our security operations, Sophos Labs, and Sophos AI experts.

Hear from over 500 Sophos Firewall customers

Gartner Peer Insights shares the independent voice of verified enterprise customers. Recent feedback includes:

These are just a few of over 500 Sophos network firewall customer reviews available on the Gartner Peer Insights site. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our customers who have shared their feedback; we truly appreciate your time and your trust.

Sophos Firewall optimizes your network protection

Sophos Firewall delivers powerful protection and performance for even the most demanding network environments with benefits you just can’t get with any other firewall:

Expose hidden risks – Sophos Firewall does a far better job of exposing hidden risks than other solutions through a visual dashboard, rich on-box and cloud reporting, and unique risk insights.

Block unknown threats – Sophos Firewall makes blocking unknown threats faster, easier, and more effective than other firewalls with advanced high-performance TLS inspection and a full suite of advanced protection capabilities that are very easy to set up and manage.

Automatically respond to incidents – Sophos Firewall with Synchronized Security automatically responds to incidents on the network thanks to Sophos Security Heartbeat, which shares real-time intelligence between your Sophos Endpoint protection and your Sophos Firewall.

Speak with your Sophos representative to discuss how Sophos Firewall can help you achieve your network security goals.

Sophos Firewall is even better with SFOS v19

Sophos Firewall continues to get stronger with our latest release, which delivers Xstream SD-WAN, high-performance VPN, and powerful new search capabilities to help optimize your network protection and performance even further. If you’re already using Sophos Firewall, be sure to check out the latest release information and upgrade today!

