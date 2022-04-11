Intercept X and Sophos Home get perfect scores in three SE Labs endpoint protection tests

We’re thrilled to announce that Intercept X scored 100% Total Accuracy ratings for enterprise and small business, and Sophos Home scored a 100% Total Accuracy rating for consumer protection in the SE Labs Jan – Mar 2022 Endpoint Security Tests.

100% for enterprise protection

Intercept X reinforced why it was named the SE Labs Best Enterprise Endpoint Protection 2021 with a clean sweep, scoring 100% for protection accuracy, legitimate accuracy, and total accuracy with zero false positives. View the full results here.

100% for small business protection

Scoring 100% for protection accuracy, legitimate accuracy, and total accuracy with zero false positives, Intercept X is the perfect choice for securing small businesses. View the full results here.

100% for home protection

Home users are exposed to the same malware and attacks as large enterprises. Sophos Home uses the same powerful technology that keeps those organizations safe. It scored 100% for protection accuracy, legitimate accuracy, and total accuracy with zero false positives. View the full results here.

Try Intercept X today

Intercept X reduces the attack surface and prevents attacks from running. It combines anti-exploit, anti-ransomware, deep learning AI, and control technology to stop attacks before they impact your systems. It integrates powerful extended detection and response (XDR) with automated detections and investigations, so you can minimize the time to detect and respond to threats. Learn more and start your free trial.

Looking for protection for your home devices? Start a free trial of Sophos Home.