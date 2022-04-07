Amazon Web Services VPC support in SFOS v19

Organizations planning or expanding infrastructure in their Amazon Web Services Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) will find the new VPC import feature in SFOS v19 a very welcome addition.

The new AWS VPC import feature enables the easy connection of your on-premise firewall to your AWS network infrastructure. You can now import the VPC configuration XML file from AWS to automate the tunnel setup on your Sophos Firewall, including related routing and the associated IPsec policies.

There is a new tab in the VPN section of the product for importing, monitoring, and managing your AWS VPC connections.

Watch this demo video to see how the feature works to save you time and effort when connecting your hybrid networks…

Sophos Firewall v19

If you’re interested in learning more about the other great new features in Sophos Firewall v19, check out the previous articles in this series or download the What’s New PDF.

Sophos Firewall v19 will be a free upgrade for all licensed customers and is in early access now for anyone who wants to evaluate the product and help us make it the best it can be for launch. SFOS v19 is expected to be released later this month. Click here to participate in the early access program.