AMA #3: A look behind the curtain at SophosLabs

How do our security operations stave off ransomware and cyberattacks on your behalf? That’s a question we get asked repeatedly by Sophos customers eager to understand the inner workings of our threat intelligence solutions.

Our standard (and honest) answer is that Sophos has an army of humans and AI technology behind the scenes, jointly collecting, correlating, and analyzing data in real time to monitor and stop threats before they attack your systems.

To embrace transparency and answer that question more fully, we decided to pull back the curtain and take a deep dive into SophosLabs. And we thought an Ask Me Anything session was the best format to take on such a task.

In our next AMA, host Andrew Mundell will be joined by James Wilson, Product Director for SophosLabs. James will reveal how human-led research works with artificial intelligence to investigate edge cases, monitor trends, and fine-tune Sophos security products for even better protection.

Join us on April 21, 2022, at 10 a.m. ET / 15:00 BST, to get a look at how SophosLabs provides world-leading threat intelligence via SophosLabs Intelix.

This is your chance to ask about how our platform provides threat analysis to your favorite Sophos products and how it can be integrated into your security solutions via AWS Marketplace. We’ll also look at how SophosLabs processes billions of data points daily to build — and continually adjust — the foundation of our threat intelligence offering.

Best of all, we’ll feature a live demo to show how you can proactively stop attackers in their tracks by accessing the intelligence of SophosLabs to deliver critical threat protection and detection security to your applications.

Pre-registration is required and allows you to send questions in advance. If you can’t join live, sign up anyway and we’ll share the post-event on-demand link.

Registration Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5093637570708004877