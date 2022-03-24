Sophos Firewall OS v18.5 MR3 is Now Available

The product team is pleased to announce the latest maintenance release update for SFOS with important customer and partner requested features, as well as important security, performance, and reliability fixes.

It is a critically important cybersecurity best-practise to keep your firewall updated with the latest firmware.

SFOS v18.5 MR3 Highlight:

DHCP Boot Option Configurations – This new feature addresses an important customer and partner request to enable additional DHCP boot options for clients on the network such as VoIP phones or other types of devices that have unique DHCP requirements.

Additional Updates:

Support for kernel dump reporting to improve trouble shooting and root-cause-analysis in the event of an issue

Email protection anti-spam engine updated to Sophos Anti-Spam Interface

Several important security, performance and reliability enhancements including a fix for a recently disclosed OpenSSL DoS vulnerability

How to get it

As usual, this software update is no charge for all licensed Sophos Firewall devices and should be applied to all supported firewall devices as soon as possible.

It will be rolled out to all connected devices over the coming days. A notification will appear on your local device or Sophos Central management console when the update is available allowing you to schedule the update at your convenience. Otherwise, you can manually download the latest firmware from MySophos and update anytime.

Sophos Firewall OS v18.5 MR3 is a fully supported upgrade from v17.5 MR14 and later, v18 MR3 and later, and all previous versions of v18.5.

Are you Using Remote Access VPN on your Firewall?

If you’re using remote access VPN on your Sophos Firewall, you will want to know that we recently launched Sophos ZTNA which offers a much better solution for connecting remote workers. It offers better security in many ways (especially from Ransomware attacks), easier management, easier deployment, and a much more transparent end-user experience. Check it out.