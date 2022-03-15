Sophos SecOps SOPHOS SecOps

Will Russia’s war on Ukraine result in less online crime?

Digital disruption and economic sanctions could reduce or power up Russia's contribution to global cybercrime
Written by
March 15, 2022
cybercrime cybersecurity Russia

There is growing speculation across the cybersecurity community about how Russia’s military offensive against Ukraine could impact online crime.

Russia is becoming increasingly isolated, both by Russia itself and by outside companies suspending business with the federation. The isolation is not just economic, but digital. Two large internet backbone operators have stopped transiting traffic to and from the Russian Federation and Russia’s internal censorship apparatus is blocking access to many western services.

Cybercrime is global

There is no doubt that many cyber criminals operate from within the Russian Federation, but by no means are most groups entirely Russian. There have been arrests of participants in cybercrime from Canada, the United States, Latvia, Germany, Ukraine and about everywhere else you can think of. Cybercrime is a truly global operation.

Even for groups with Russian members, like the Conti ransomware gang that was recently hacked, their infrastructure is rarely located in Russia. These groups make heavy of proxies, Tor, and virtual private server infrastructure hosted in Europe, North America, and Asia. Even if Vladimir Putin decides to throw the “internet kill switch,” it is unlikely to deter too much of this activity. It is more likely to temporarily gum up the works.

The impact of skilled unemployment

If Russia remains on the internet, we might in fact see an increase in malicious cyberactivity as skilled workers within Russia’s borders find themselves unemployed in an increasingly weakening economy.

Most member nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) have traditionally had strong computer science education programs, resulting in a highly skilled workforce with limited legitimate job opportunities.

In recent times many have sought well-compensated contract work for western companies, while others turned to cybercrime. If contract IT work dries up, we could see more technology professionals turn to the dark side to make ends meet. A Bitcoin ransom payment that is not impeded by sanctions goes a long way.

Prepare and protect

The reality we must face is that it is up to us to defend our users, networks, and data. Ransomware and other cybercrimes will not go away, even if we disrupt the ability of one of our strongest adversaries to communicate on the free and open internet.

Online crime is global, and cryptocurrencies cannot be easily controlled, by design, which will continue to fuel these thefts with or without Russia’s involvement.

The best time to update your security strategy is always the same. Now.

About the Author

Chester Wisniewski is a principal research scientist at next-generation security leader Sophos. With more than 20 years of professional experience, his interest in security and privacy first peaked while learning to hack from bulletin board text files in the 1980s, and has since been a lifelong pursuit. 

Chester analyzes the massive amounts of attack data gathered by SophosLabs to distill and share relevant information in an effort to improve the industry’s understanding of evolving threats, attacker behaviors and effective security defenses. He’s helped organizations design enterprise-scale defense strategies, served as the primary technical lead on architecting Sophos’ first email security appliance, and consulted on security planning with some of the largest global brands.

Based in Vancouver, Chester regularly speaks at industry events, including RSA Conference, Virus Bulletin, Security BSides (Vancouver, London, Wales, Perth, Austin, Detroit, Los Angeles, Boston, and Calgary) and others. He’s widely recognized as one of the industry’s top security researchers and is regularly consulted by press, appearing on BBC News, ABC, NBC, Bloomberg, CNBC, CBC, NPR, and more.

When not busy fighting cybercrime, Chester spends his free time cooking, cycling, and mentoring new entrants to the security field through his volunteer work with InfoSec BC. Chester is available on Twitter (@chetwisniewski) and can be reached via email at chet.wisniewski@sophos.com.

