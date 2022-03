Microsoft patches 71 vulnerabilities including RDP Client, Exchange Server, Intune

After a relatively light update load in February, this month Microsoft patches 71 vulnerabilities, covering a broad spectrum of products. Of the 71, Microsoft rated two as Critical in severity, one Moderate, and the remaining 68 are rated Important. At time of release, the company says none of the vulnerabilities are known to be under active exploitation, though there’s already a public proof-of-concept for one issue (CVE-2022-21990, a Remote Desktop Client remote code execution vulnerability).

In addition to Microsoft Office, Windows, and Internet Explorer (IE), this month also has fixes for Exchange, Visual Studio, the Xbox app for Windows, Intune, Microsoft Defender, Express Logic, and Azure Site Recovery. No advisories were issued this month.

Below we outline some of the more important or interesting vulnerabilities in this month’s release.

You can find a complete breakdown of the vulnerabilities by severity and impact, product, and exploitability at the end in the Appendix.

Notable Vulnerabilities

Microsoft Exchange Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

CVE-2022-23277

One of the two Critical-severity vulnerabilities this month affects Microsoft Exchange. An important mitigating factor for this vulnerability is that authentication is required for any exploitation attempt. However, given what we’ve seen recently around attacks against Exchange vulnerabilities, the Critical severity rating and the nature of the vulnerability makes this an issue that should be patched as soon as possible.

VP9 Video Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

CVE-2022-24501

The other Critical-class vulnerability this month is a code execution vulnerability affecting the VP9 video codec. There are actually two VP9 Video Extension remote code execution vulnerabilities this month; the other, CVE-2022-24451, is rated Important. The vector for a successful attack on either VP9 vulnerability is a maliciously crafted video file. These VP9 vulnerabilities are also notable because the fixes for these, along with nine other patches addressing various other graphics and videos formats (HEIF, HEVC, and raw), are delivered through the Microsoft Store rather than through Windows Update. There’s information on how to check for those updates in the bulletin.

Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

CVE-2022-21990

This vulnerability affects the Remote Desktop client. An attacker attempting to exploit this vulnerability would need to create a malicious Remote Desktop server and convince the intended target to attempt to connect to it. Once the target connects to the malicious server, the attacker’s code would run in the security context of the operating system, giving the attacker full control. This means this vulnerability can be used as privilege escalation for attackers by luring victims to an RDP server controlled by the attacker and then gaining SYSTEM level control of the victim’s system. It’s also important to note that this vulnerability is listed as “Exploitation Detected,” meaning that there is likely active attack code for this vulnerability. Even though this is rated as merely Important in severity, these factors plus the prevalence of Remote Desktop means this is a high-priority vulnerability for patching.

SMB Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

CVE-2022-24508

This vulnerability is notable because it appears likely to have an unauthenticated network-based attack vector, similar to other significant vulnerabilities such as the one that led to the EternalBlue exploit. This vulnerability is also notable because it’s listed as “Exploitation more likely.” While this vulnerability is rated Important rather than Critical, there is no public disclosure, and it’s not currently being exploited, the attack vector and likelihood of exploitation make it a candidate for possible attacks, and so this should be a high priority for patching.

Internet Explorer Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

CVE-2022-24502

This is a vulnerability that affects IE, but it’s a patch that everyone on Microsoft Windows should apply. The specific components affected are MSHTML and EdgeHTML — browser components that the underlying Windows operating system relies on and can use, even when IE itself is not in active use on the system. This vulnerability is also marked as “Exploitation More Likely,” meaning that this is an important patch for all Windows users to apply.

Sophos protection

CVE SAV XG EPIPS CVE-2022-21990 ATK/RDPExpl-A CVE-2022-23286 Exp/2223286-A CVE-2022-24502 (“TESTING”) (“TESTING”) CVE-2022-23253 (“TESTING”) (“TESTING”) CVE-2022-23299 Exp/2223299-A

As you can do every month, if you don’t want to wait for your system to pull down the updates itself, you can download them manually from the Windows Update Catalog website. (The exceptions this month, as noted above, are the 11 patches handled via the Microsoft Store.) Run the winver.exe tool to determine which build of Windows 10 or 11 you’re running, then download the Cumulative Update package for your particular system architecture and build number.

Vulnerability Severity and Impact

Below is a breakdown of the vulnerabilities by impact and severity.

Remote code execution (RCE)

Critical:

CVE-2022-23277 Microsoft Exchange Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-24501 VP9 Video Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Important:

CVE-2022-22006 HEVC Video Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-22007 HEVC Video Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-23265 Microsoft Defender for IoT Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-23282 Paint 3D Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-23294 Windows Event Tracing Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-23295 Raw Image Extension Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-23300 Raw Image Extension Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-23301 HEVC Video Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-24451 VP9 Video Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-24452 HEVC Video Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-24453 HEVC Video Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-24456 HEVC Video Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-24457 HEIF Image Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-24461 Microsoft Office Visio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-24467 Azure Site Recovery Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-24468 Azure Site Recovery Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-24470 Azure Site Recovery Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-24471 Azure Site Recovery Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-24509 Microsoft Office Visio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-24510 Microsoft Office Visio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-24512 .NET Framework Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-24517 Azure Site Recovery Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-24520 Azure Site Recovery Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-23285 Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-24508 SMB Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-21990 Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Elevation of privilege (EoP),

CVE-2022-21967 Windows XBox Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-23266 Microsoft Defender for IOT Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-23275 Microsoft Express Logic Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-23283 Windows ALPC Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-23284 Windows Print Spooler Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-23287 Windows ALPC Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-23288 Windows DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-23290 Windows COM Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-23291 Windows DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-23293 Windows Fast FAT File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-23296 Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-23298 Windows NT OS Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-24454 Windows Security Support Provider Interface Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-24459 Windows Fax and Scan Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-24460 Tablet Windows User Interface Application Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-24469 Azure Site Recovery Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-24505 Windows ALPC Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-24506 Azure Site Recovery Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-24513 Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-24515 Azure Site Recovery Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-24518 Azure Site Recovery Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-24519 Azure Site Recovery Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-23286 Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-23299 Windows PDEV Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-24507 Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Denial of service (DoS)

Important:

CVE-2022-21973 Windows Media Center Update Denial of Service Vulnerabilty CVE-2022-21975 Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2022-23267 .NET Core Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2022-24464 NET Core and Visual Studio Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2022-23253 Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol Denial of Service Vulnerability

Moderate:

CVE-2022-24455 Windows CD-ROM Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Information disclosure

CVE-2022-21977 Media Foundation Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2022-22010 Media Foundation Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2022-23281 Windows Common Log File System Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2022-23297 Windows Kernel Memory Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2022-24503 Remote Desktop Protocol Client Information Disclosure Vulnerability

Security feature bypass

CVE-2022-24462 Microsoft Word Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2022-24465 Microsoft Intune Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2022-24502 Internet Explorer Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

Spoofing

CVE-2022-23278 Microsoft Defender for Endpoint Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2022-24458 Microsoft Defender for Endpoint Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2022-24463 Microsoft Exchange Server Spoofing Vulnerability

Tampering

CVE-2022-24511 Microsoft Office Word Tampering Vulnerability

Below are the vulnerabilities that have been publicly disclosed:

CVE-2022-24459 Windows Fax and Scan Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-24512 .NET Framework Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-21990 Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Exploitability Indexes

Below are the vulnerabilities marked as “Exploitation more likely”.

Latest software:

CVE-2022-23253 Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2022-23286 Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-23299 Windows PDEV Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-24507 Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-23277 Microsoft Exchange Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-23294 Windows Event Tracing Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-23285 Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-24508 SMB Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-24502 Internet Explorer Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2022-23300 Raw Image Extension Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Older software:

CVE-2022-23253 Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2022-23286 Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-23299 Windows PDEV Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-24507 Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-23277 Microsoft Exchange Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-23294 Windows Event Tracing Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-23285 Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-24508 SMB Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-24502 Internet Explorer Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

Products Affected

.NET

CVE-2022-23267 .NET Core Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2022-24512 .NET Framework Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-24464 NET Core and Visual Studio Denial of Service Vulnerability

Azure Site Recovery

CVE-2022-24469 Azure Site Recovery Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-24506 Azure Site Recovery Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-24515 Azure Site Recovery Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-24518 Azure Site Recovery Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-24519 Azure Site Recovery Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-24467 Azure Site Recovery Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-24468 Azure Site Recovery Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-24470 Azure Site Recovery Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-24471 Azure Site Recovery Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-24517 Azure Site Recovery Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-24520 Azure Site Recovery Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Microsoft Defender

CVE-2022-23278 Microsoft Defender for Endpoint Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2022-24458 Microsoft Defender for Endpoint Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2022-23266 Microsoft Defender for IOT Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-23265 Microsoft Defender for IoT Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Microsoft Exchange

CVE-2022-23277 Microsoft Exchange Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-24463 Microsoft Exchange Server Spoofing Vulnerability

Microsoft Express Logic

CVE-2022-23275 Microsoft Express Logic Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Microsoft Internet Explorer

CVE-2022-24502 Internet Explorer Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

Microsoft Intune

CVE-2022-24465 Microsoft Intune Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

Microsoft Office

CVE-2022-24461 Microsoft Office Visio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-24509 Microsoft Office Visio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-24510 Microsoft Office Visio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-24511 Microsoft Office Word Tampering Vulnerability CVE-2022-24462 Microsoft Word Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

Microsoft Windows

CVE-2022-24457 HEIF Image Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-22006 HEVC Video Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-22007 HEVC Video Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-23301 HEVC Video Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-24452 HEVC Video Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-24453 HEVC Video Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-24456 HEVC Video Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-21977 Media Foundation Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2022-22010 Media Foundation Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2022-23282 Paint 3D Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-23253 Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2022-23295 Raw Image Extension Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-23300 Raw Image Extension Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-21990 Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-23285 Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-24503 Remote Desktop Protocol Client Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2022-24508 SMB Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-24460 Tablet Windows User Interface Application Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-24501 VP9 Video Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-24451 VP9 Video Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-23283 Windows ALPC Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-23287 Windows ALPC Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-24505 Windows ALPC Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-24507 Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-24455 Windows CD-ROM Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-23286 Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-23290 Windows COM Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-23281 Windows Common Log File System Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2022-23288 Windows DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-23291 Windows DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-23294 Windows Event Tracing Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2022-23293 Windows Fast FAT File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-24459 Windows Fax and Scan Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-21975 Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2022-23296 Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-23297 Windows Kernel Memory Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2022-21973 Windows Media Center Update Denial of Service Vulnerabilty CVE-2022-23298 Windows NT OS Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-23299 Windows PDEV Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-23284 Windows Print Spooler Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2022-24454 Windows Security Support Provider Interface Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Visual Studio

CVE-2022-24513 Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Xbox