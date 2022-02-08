Sophos Announces Plans for New Data Centers in India and Brazil

I’m excited to share that today Sophos has announced plans for new data centers in Mumbai, India, and São Paulo, Brazil, in March and May, respectively. The new data centers are planned to enable organizations in these regions to meet strict data sovereignty laws and regulations, which are increasingly required for those in banking, government and other tightly regulated market sectors. The new data centers would expand Sophos’ existing base of data centers around the world in the U.S., Canada, Ireland, Germany, Japan, and Australia.

As a global cybersecurity leader, Sophos has been at the forefront of helping businesses of all sizes meet regulatory requirements to store data in-country as they rapidly adopt software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud and hosted services. It can be very costly for businesses if they don’t have the proper data controls and compliances in place, and Sophos recognizes the need to accommodate the fast-moving changes in how the world is accessing and storing data. As organizations advance technically with cybersecurity, they should know their vendor and solutions provider take regulations in their region seriously.

The new Sophos data centers in India and Brazil would also provide organizations across all industries with the ability to store, manage and access data locally from Sophos Central, the cloud management platform that supports Sophos’ portfolio of advanced, next-generation cybersecurity solutions and services.

Products and services with access to the new data centers would initially include Sophos Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Sophos Intercept X, Intercept X for Server, Sophos Encryption, and Sophos Managed Threat Response services. Other offerings within the Sophos portfolio are planned to be enabled over time.

As Sunil Sharma, managing director of sales for India and SAARC at Sophos, notes:

The data center in Mumbai would help Indian organizations accelerate digital transformation and cloud migration. India is one of the important markets for us and we have heavily invested in the country. We already have a large base of our research and development in India, and the data center would enable Sophos to further build its leadership presence in the region by providing local data sovereignty and security solutions.

Sophos is also focused on Brazil, which would serve as a resource for local organizations, as well as Latin American and other international companies planning to do business there. As Oscar Chavez-Arrieta, vice president, Latin America at Sophos observes:

Sophos is planning to answer a critical market need for data sovereignty solutions in Brazil, which has strict regulatory requirements. Sophos is experiencing tremendous demand and growth momentum in Brazil and across Latin America, and significant investments are planned to expand and comprehensively address regional data regulations, including the Brazilian General Data Protection Law (LGPD) and Complementary Standard NC-14 regulations. These investments would not only enable organizations to house data in-region to meet compliance, but they would also add capacity for future growth.

In addition to the plans announced today we have an exciting roadmap of technology innovation across our portfolio, and I look forward to sharing updates over the course of this year. In the meantime, to learn more about Sophos Central, visit our website or speak with your Sophos representative.