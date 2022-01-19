New Sophos Central login experience begins rolling out

We wanted to give everyone a heads up about the new Sophos Central login experience, which is a phased rollout beginning now and lasting about a week.

Instead of entering an email address and password on the same login page, users will initially enter only their email address when logging into Sophos Central, at which point one of three things will happen depending upon their federation status:

Local login/non-federated: the user will simply enter their password and proceed to multi-factor authentication (MFA) Federated login only: the user will be passed to their identity provider to complete the login Both: the user will be able to choose whether to enter their password/MFA or proceed to identity provider login

We plan to gradually roll out this new login experience starting now, with the goal of completing the rollout by the middle to end of next week.