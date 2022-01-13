Kickstart the new year with our “Ask Me Anything: Hacked from Home” webinar, where we zero in on one of the newest and most predominant security topics of the last 12 months: remote worker protection.

That’s why we invited Rafael Fedler, CTO of NSIDE Attack Logic, to answer your toughest security questions.

Bonus: Rafael will demonstrate how the compromise of just one employee — working from home but attending an online meeting — can give attackers access to an entire corporate network.

This cybersecurity AMA is scheduled for January 26 at 9:30 a.m. EST / 14:30 p.m. GMT. Pre-registration is required and allows you to send questions in advance. If you can’t join live, sign up anyway and we’ll share the post-event on-demand link.

Hope you can join us!

Registration Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/275183990245784589?source=PPB