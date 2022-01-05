Sophos ZTNA is now available!

We’re starting off the new year with a big announcement – a new Sophos product! Sophos ZTNA officially launches today, providing a very innovative solution for securely connecting remote users to applications.

The right product at the right time

If you’re one of the many organizations managing remote workers and you’re concerned about ransomware and threats, this product comes at the perfect time. And Sophos ZTNA solves one of the top complaints of early adopters: multiple agents.

One agent, one console, one vendor

Sophos ZTNA is unique in that it offers a single-agent solution for both Zero Trust Network Access and your next-gen endpoint protection with Intercept X.

While Sophos ZTNA will work with any endpoint solution, it works better together with Sophos Intercept X, providing a single agent, managed from a single console, all from a single vendor.

It also leverages Synchronized Security Heartbeat for device health to enable conditional access and stop threats dead in their tracks. Together, Sophos ZTNA and Intercept X provide the best end-to-end protection for your remote workers and the applications and networks they need to connect to.

You can now order Sophos ZTNA – starting today – and enable your remote work force to securely connect to your hosted applications in an elegant, streamlined, and transparent way.

How to get started

To learn more about Sophos ZTNA and how it can help you, visit Sophos.com/ZTNA and check out these helpful resources:

Product training and assistance

Consult the online documentation – also available via the Help section (upper right of the console screen) within Sophos Central

We have some great product training available as well

Head over to the community forums for additional content (such as known issues) and to interact with other EAP participants and the Sophos team

A special “Thank you!” to those of you who recently participated in the early access program – your access to Sophos ZTNA will continue through the end of January.