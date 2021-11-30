AV-TEST awards Sophos Intercept X ‘Top Product’ certification

We are pleased to announce that Sophos Intercept X has received ‘Top Product’ certification in AV-TEST’s October 2021 testing for Windows devices. This follows a perfect score for protection, usability and performance in the June 2021 testing for macOS devices and ‘Approved’ certification in the July 2021 test for Android devices.

These AV-TEST awards are among a number of recent highlights for Sophos Intercept X:

SE Labs



SE Labs named Intercept X as the ‘Best Enterprise Endpoint Solution’ in their 2021 Annual Report. This fantastic achievement follows Intercept X receiving Best Small Business Endpoint Solution for two years running in the SE Labs 2019-2020 Annual Reports.

Gartner®



Gartner recently published its first-ever Market Guide for Extended Detection and Response (XDR) which provides guidance for security and risk management leaders considering investments in XDR. Sophos is named among a shortlist of 12 Representative Vendors offering an XDR solution.

Earlier this year, Sophos was named a “Leader” in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) for the 12th consecutive report. While other vendors come and go, Sophos continues to lead.

Sophos Intercept X endpoint protection is rated 4.8/5 on Gartner Peer Insights as of November 26, 2021, based on 577 verified reviews over the previous 12 months.

CRN

Sophos MTR won the award for ‘Best Managed Detection and Response’ at the CRN 2021 Tech Innovator Awards. With Sophos MTR, organizations benefit from 24/7/365 threat hunting, detection and response, delivered as a fully-managed service by our expert operators.

