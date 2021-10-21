Sophos Wins Security Vendor of the Year!

Sophos is thrilled to be awarded Security Vendor of the Year in the European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2021. Now in their 12th year, the awards have been designed to recognise and reward excellence in European software development, IT and Telecoms solutions. Carl Friedmann, Editor at IT Europa, commented:

In what was one of the most crowded award categories, Sophos impressed the judges with the depth and breadth of its offering including a strong managed threat detection and response solution well suited to the needs of the channel.

The awards are voted for by a panel of judges including IT Europa’s editor, Carl Friedmann, and Jessica Figueras, vice chair of the UK Cyber Security Council. Jessica works with start-ups and scale-ups on growth strategy and advises UK Government on technology and policy issues relating to online harms and security.

Jason Ellis, vice president EMEA channel at Sophos shared his delight on this prestigious award win:

Sophos is honoured to win the coveted Security Vendor of the Year 2021 at the European IT and Software Excellence Awards. The extraordinarily high levels of complex ransomware and other cybercrimes has accelerated the need for effective, comprehensive cybersecurity for businesses of all sizes, and this award recognises our dedication to provide the best and most complete set of cybersecurity solutions in the market.

The win follows a year of exceptional innovation. Sophos is leading the industry through integration of AI into its products and services. One of the biggest product evolutions this year is the new Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem (ACE), an open security architecture that optimises threat prevention, detection and response. Sophos ACE leverages automation and analytics, as well as the collective input of Sophos products, partners, customers, developers, and other security industry vendors, to create protection that continuously improves – a virtuous cycle that is constantly learning and advancing.

In addition, Sophos launched the industry’s only extended detection and response (XDR) solution that synchronizes native endpoint, server, firewall, and email security in 2021.