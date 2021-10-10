Employee Support This World Mental Health Day

World Mental Health Day on October 10 is a day for global mental health education, awareness, and advocacy against social stigma. At Sophos, the health and wellbeing of our global team remains our top priority, and we are recognizing the day by reminding our employees about the importance of honest conversations about mental health in the workplace and the host of mental health resources we offer.

The pandemic has negatively affected many people’s mental health and heightened concerns for people already living with a mental illness. Wherever our employees are in their mental health journey, Sophos provides resources to help manage and cope with change and the continued challenges posed by COVID-19:

All employees have one year’s free subscription to the Calm app, which can help manage anxiety and sleep better.

Our Employee Assistance Program (EAP) will be delivering a special World Mental Health Day seminar and is sharing articles specifically for World Mental Health Day.

We have a dedicated Wellbeing Central Hub page, which includes a range of wellbeing resources, including our Stress Management Toolkit, Developing Resilience Course, recordings of past Sophos Wellbeing Webinars, and details of our Employee Assistance Program (EAP).

Whether through your social media channels or when speaking with colleagues, friends, and family, join us this World Mental Health Day to help destigmatize mental health and start some open and honest conversations.