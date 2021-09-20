Sophos Mobile features same-day support for iOS 15 and Android 12

Apple is expected to make iOS 15 available to all users today. Since it is common that iOS customers are quick to update to the latest version of the operating system, we are proud to confirm that Sophos Mobile customers are fully supported running iOS 15 when using the latest versions of our apps.

The next update for Android, version 12, is also expected to start shipping in the coming weeks. As with iOS, we have taken steps to ensure that Sophos Mobile is compatible with Android 12 from the day of release.

You do not need to do anything further to support iOS 15 and Android 12 across your Sophos Mobile environment. If you are not running the latest versions of the Sophos Mobile apps on your devices, please update them now.