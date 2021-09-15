IDC Market Note: Sophos Plays a Quartet of Aces

Earlier this year we announced one of the biggest expansions of our security portfolio to date. This Market Note provides IDC’s point of view on the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem (ACE); extensions and additions to Sophos’ detection and response portfolio; the Sophos Secure Access portfolio; and our extended services offerings, centered on the Sophos Managed Threat Response (MTR) service.

Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem

A pragmatic approach to the challenges of providing protection against an ever-changing threat landscape.*

The Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem is a broad system that underpins all Sophos products and services. It leverages automation and analysts, as well as the Sophos data lake, next-gen technologies, and open APIs to create protection that continuously improves. And best of all, you can start small and grow. Begin with Sophos endpoint or firewall technology and build off that foundation.

Sophos XDR

Puts [Sophos] in a strong position to compete in one of the hottest areas of the market.*

Sophos Extended Detection and Response (XDR) enables you to detect and investigate across endpoint, server, firewall, and other data sources – all underpinned by the Sophos data lake. You get a holistic view of your organization’s cybersecurity posture with the ability to drill down into granular detail when needed. With data from each product flowing into the Sophos Data Lake you can quickly find critical information and ensure you have the most complete view of your network.

Sophos Secure Access Portfolio

Responds to one of the biggest areas of demand since the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded.*

Secure network access is a top priority for almost all organizations and Sophos offers a complete and robust secure access portfolio to connect anyone, anywhere – on the service edge, or the core network:

Sophos ZTNA securely connects your users to your applications, from any location

Sophos SD-RED devices provide affordable zero-touch service access SD-WAN VPN connectivity

Our new Network Switch series, coming late 2021, provides essential core network access and segmentation

Sophos Wireless Access Points provide secure connectivity for indoor and outdoor use

Sophos Managed Threat Response (MTR) Service

[Sophos] has built up the security operational capability to support its customers however and wherever needed.*

Sophos is one of the largest and fastest-growing Managed Detection and Response (MDR) providers in the world, with more than 5,000 active customers. With Sophos MTR, your organization is backed by an elite team of threat hunters and response experts who take targeted actions on your behalf to neutralize even the most sophisticated threats. In addition, our Rapid Response service provides emergency incident response to any organization experiencing an active attack.

Read the IDC Market Note

Read the IDC Market Note to learn more. Want to dive deeper? Visit our website or speak with your Sophos representative or more information on any of our products and services.

* IDC, Sophos Plays a Quartet of Aces, EUR247752721, May 2021