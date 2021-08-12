Security SOS Week 2021: Registration Now Open!

Back by popular demand, five top security experts are once again stepping up to the microphone to share their expertise.

Registration is now open for this year’s Security SOS Week which takes place September 13-16, 2021.

Get up to speed on malware, cyber insurance, supply chain attacks, and corporate cybersecurity defense strategies in a series of daily 40-minute podcast interviews with Sophos Senior Technologist, Paul Ducklin. Session srun each day from 11a.m to 12p.m.

Security SOS Week Podcast Schedule

Date Guest speakers Topic Monday September 13, 11 a.m. Fraser Howard, Director of Threat Research, SophosLabs Malware – The Never-Ending Story Tuesday September 14, 11 a.m. Chet Wisniewski, Principal Research Scientist, Sophos How to Protect Yourself from Supply Chain Attacks Wednesday September 15, 11 a.m. Dr Jason R.C. Nurse, Associate Professor (Sl) In Cybersecurity, University of Kent Does Cyber Insurance Help or Hinder Online Crime? Thursday September 16, 11 a.m. Michelle Farenci, Information Security Engineer, Sophos Red Team, Blue Team – A Match Made in Heaven?

Register once to attend the full series. Can’t make it? Don’t worry. Everyone who registers will get a link to the session recordings after the event!

Meet Our Speakers

Paul Ducklin, Senior Technologist, Sophos

Our host for Security SOS Week 2021! Paul’s recent focus has been on writing for Sophos’s award-winning website, Naked Security, where he has built up a global reputation as the go-to guy for explaining technical issues in plain language.

Dr Jason R.C. Nurse, Associate Professor (SL) in Cybersecurity, University of Kent

Jason’s research and expertise concentrates on investigating interdisciplinary approaches to enhance and maintain cybersecurity. In his session, Jason will be discussing the impact of cyber insurance on security posture.

Fraser Howard, Threat Research Director, Sophos

Fraser’s recent focus at Sophos has been on developing our behavioral protection capabilities which involves dissecting attacks and devising detection strategies. In his session, Fraser will be discussing the latest trends in malware.

Chester Wisniewski, Principal Research Scientist, Sophos

Chester specializes in the analysis of attack data in a bid to improve the industry’s understanding of all aspects of cybersecurity. In his session, Chester will be discussing how to defend against supply chain attacks.

Michelle Farenci, Information Security Engineer, Sophos

Michelle specializes in information security and is particularly passionate about the intersection of data logs and human behavior. In her session Michelle will be discussing how increased collaboration between red and blue teams can improve cybersecurity.