Managed Threat Detection is now available

Sophos Managed Threat Detection, a new service from the Sophos Managed Threat Response (MTR) team, is now available.

Sophos Managed Threat Detection provides 24/7 threat monitoring, and it is designed to run in parallel with non-Sophos endpoint protection products, which means you can continue to use your current endpoint protection while enjoying the peace of mind that comes with being monitored by Sophos threat experts.

Managed Threat Detection is tuned to detect suspicious activity that your non-Sophos endpoint may miss or is unable to convict. For example, Ransomware pre-execution and at runtime activity, Active Adversary activities and Persistence. Depending on their severity detections will generate cases. All cases are validated by an analyst before notifying the customer. In this way the service is doing the heavy lifting to ensure customers are provided actionable intelligence and not overloaded with alerts.

Clear communication is critical when running a security operations program. This is why the Managed Threat Detection service provides a steady stream of information, including weekly and monthly reports, email threat notifications in real time, and a dashboard in Sophos Central.

If incident response help is needed to respond to an active threat the Sophos Rapid Response team is available as an additional service. Sophos Rapid Response provides fast, remote emergency assistance to investigate and neutralize active threats. Sophos customers have a built-in speed advantage since the Rapid Response incident response team will have immediate access to the telemetry and data recorder provided by the Managed Threat Detection agents.