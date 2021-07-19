New Sophos Central data center is now live in Canada

We’re delighted to announce that our newest Sophos Central data center has gone live in Montreal, Canada. Sophos Central is the cloud-based management platform that supports our portfolio of advanced, next-gen security products.

The Canada data center joins our data centers in the U.S., Germany, and Ireland. We’re also working to roll out two additional data centers in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan in August and September, respectively.

Growth and data

Rolling out these new data centers serves two main purposes.

First: we’re growing! What began almost a decade ago as a humble but innovative cloud-based platform to manage endpoints and servers has evolved into an intelligent, data-filled command center for just about any computing asset a business would need to protect.

We’ve got more products, customers, and actionable data than ever before, so this additional infrastructure provides the capacity we’ll need to continue to grow into the future.

Second: we recognize the importance of providing organizations of all sizes, in all sectors – public or private – with the flexibility of being able to store, manage, and access Sophos Central data locally from in-country data centers.

These new data centers provide data-sovereignty solutions for organizations with strict national or local regulatory or policy requirements. We’re constantly exploring opportunities for additional data centers in other parts of the world as well.

Getting started

At launch, the Canada data center supports our Intercept X endpoint and server products – including Sophos XDR – as well as our full-disk encryption product, our Managed Threat Response service, and Cloud Optix*, with additional product support to come.

To request use of the Canada data center, you’ll need to either be a Sophos Partner using the Partner Dashboard or a Sophos Customer using the Enterprise Dashboard. Contact your Sophos representative for more information and to request access.

*Cloud Optix can be deployed and managed from the Canada data center, but the data and infrastructure resides in the U.S.