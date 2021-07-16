Sophos Crowned “Champion” in 2021 Canalys Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix

In a move that highlights Sophos’ channel-best commitment, global analyst research firm Canalys named Sophos a Champion in its 2021 Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix.

Canalys evaluated 17 global cybersecurity vendors for its 2021 Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix, reserving the Champion designation for an exclusive group of vendors with the highest channel scores and a demonstrated commitment to delivering high-performing channel programs.

“Sophos had the highest rise in partner ratings among the cybersecurity vendors analyzed this year, elevating its status to Champion,” said Canalys Chief Analyst, Matthew Ball. “The launch of its new Global Partner Program and its continued focus on accelerating growth with MSPs have contributed to its strong partner feedback.”

The Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix assesses vendor performance in the channel, based on channel feedback via the Candefero Vendor Benchmark over the last 12 months, and an independent analysis of vendors, assessing vision and strategy, portfolio competitiveness, customer coverage, channel business, M&A activities, new product launches, recent channel initiatives launched and future channel initiatives planned. The Candefero Vendor Benchmark tracks leading technology vendors around the world, collating the experiences that channel partners have when working with different vendors. Channel partners are asked to rate their vendors across the 10 most important areas of channel management.

“This is a fantastic achievement and an honor to be recognized by the partner community as a vendor that’s delivering a best-in-class partner program that adapts to the unique needs of today’s next-gen resellers, managed service providers, and cybersecurity experts,” said Kendra Krause, Senior Vice President of Global Channels at Sophos. “Canalys notes that Champions show a willingness to boost growth opportunities and increase profitability for partners and this is absolutely the channel-best commitment we deliver at Sophos.”

More information on the Canalys Global Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix and Sophos’ Champions status can be found here.